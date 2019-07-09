Sentencing of former Magnet teacher delayed, after defense drops ball

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo district judge today delayed the sentencing of a 72-year-old former Caddo Magnet High School physical education teacher convicted on juvenile sex crime charge in June.

Sharron Settlemire was convicted of attempted molestation of a juvenile on June 26, 2019. The attempted molestation happened in 2000 when the victim was a 16-year-old student at Caddo Magnet and on the fencing team Settlemire coached.

Settlemier’s sentencing was scheduled for today, but was delayed after her defense attorneys submitted around 40 letters from her supporters in court today, leaving Judge Ramona Emanuel no time to read them.

Prosecutor Joshua Williams told NBC6/FOX33 that the state submitted victim impact statements and letters from the victim and her family in time for the judge to read them before the actual sentencing today.

But he added that Emanuel is a thorough judge who reads all the evidence submitted before making a decision.

The sentencing is rescheduled for July 17.

This story will be updated when our crew returns from court.