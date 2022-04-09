Wind Speeds

Sunday Highs

Saturday has been a fantastic day with tons of sunshine and comfortable conditions. High pressure will move to the east today and our surface winds will be shifting to the south and will be quite gusty. This will be bringing in moisture as we head through the night into Sunday. The upper-level winds will also become more southwesterly and Pacific moisture enters our weather picture.

FutureCast

A low pressure system in the central plains along with a low-level jet stream Will be providing abundant moisture into the ArkLaTex and instability will be increasing as well. South winds on Sunday will really be ramping up and temperatures will be on the rise. Things will really start to come together on Monday, including a cold front just to our Northwest.

After a brief break from storms, there is yet another system that may affect the ArkLaTex by Friday.

7 Day Forecast

Easter weekend will be quiet with a much cooler Easter morning and afternoon. Do stay weather aware and count on your NBC 6 Weather Authority Team to keep you in the know!