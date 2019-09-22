Sex offender charged with running limo business for children in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A convicted sex offender was arrested in Caddo Parish for operating a limo service that catered to children, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

Barry Carroll Hartsell, 60, of Atlanta, Texas, was arrested on Thursday after the Sheriff’s Office learned he was passing out business cards for his limo business at a local snow cone stand.

In Louisiana, sex offenders are not allowed to own or work for a limo service.

Hartsell is a registered sex offender in the state of Texas, but did not register his employment with the Caddo Sheriff’s Office.

On the Facebook page for his limo service, Hartsell offered a birthday special for children whereby he would drive them to and from school for $25. It also was learned Hartsell handed out his business cards at the local high school.

Hartsell was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for failure to register and notify as a sex offender and prohibition of employment for certain sex offenders.

