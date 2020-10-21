SFD battles house fire in Caddo Heights neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood Wednesday evening.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters received a call just before 5:00 p.m. about a house being on fire in the 1800 block of Earl Street and Wallace Avenue. Fire units say they arrived at the scene at 5:03 p.m.

It took firefighters about 24 minutes to get the fire under control. No one was inside the home during the fire, according to SFD.

