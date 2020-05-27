SFD battles house fire in Cargil Park neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is responding to a house fire call in the Cargile Park neighborhood.

SFD received the call from residents on Silver Pine Street, around 8:00 this morning.

Fire officials say when they arrived, the fire could be seen coming from both sides of the home.

There are currently a dozen SFD units on the scene, working to contain the fire.

Shreveport Fire says they don’t think any residents were inside the home when the fire started.

They are working to figure out the cause of the fire.

We will keep you up to date with any new information as it becomes available.

