SFD is doing their part in reducing the spread of coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) –

The Shreveport Fire Department is keeping firefighters and EMT’s safe as they respond to calls relating to the coronavirus.

Dispatchers are asking a list of questions to people who call for medical help.

Firefighters and ems personnel are disinfecting their trucks, ambulances, and uniforms, before, during and after calls.

“If we’re transporting that person to the hospital, of course, we want an early notification to the emergency department and we also have some procedures in place in the back of the ambulance and we don’t that many people in there in as well. So again we decrease the amount of exposure to our employees, we’re also placing a mask on the patient as well as having one on ourselves as well,” said Clarence Reese with SFD.

Reese says the department is closely following CDC guidelines to reduce the virus’ spread.

