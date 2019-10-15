SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A group of Shreveport firefighters and their dogs are helping search for a person who has been missing since a hotel collapsed in New Orleans over the weekend.
Monday afternoon three SFD K-9 handlers and four K-9’s headed to New Orleans to assist in the search and rescue operation.
Their original mission was to search the 8th and 9th floors of the Hard Rock Hotel for the one person who is unaccounted for.
Two people were killed and more than a dozen were injured Saturday when a crane collapsed at the hotel on Canal St.
SFD, K-9’s help search for missing person in New Orleans deadly hotel collapse
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A group of Shreveport firefighters and their dogs are helping search for a person who has been missing since a hotel collapsed in New Orleans over the weekend.