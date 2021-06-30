SFD to replace Mooretown fire truck following Tuesday’s evening crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Fire and Police Department continues to investigate the fire truck accident on Morrow Street. The fire engine will leaving the scene of an EMS call on McAlpine Street.

The damaged fire truck was a new purchase from Bossier City. The has been taken to the maintenance facility on Mansfield Road. Shreveport Fire Department Station is now using the 1998 Spartan fire truck from the reserve unit. Shreveport Fire Department’s Clarence Reese says the neighborhood will not see any issues related to call times.

“The fire truck still runs. As of this morning, the response time was three minutes and forty eight seconds. In addition, we have fire stations near Shreveport Regional and State Fairgrounds to assist too,” said Reese.

The fire department is preparing to phase out three trucks from the 1980s. SFD will unveil three brand new trucks next Tuesday.