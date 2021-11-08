SFD warns about space heaters after a home catches fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire department warns about space heaters after a home catches on fire.

Fire crews took less than a minute to get to the home on Harp Street early Monday morning, but the flames had already taken over most of the home.

The man inside was able to get out and ran next door to call 911. He was not injured. It took at least 25 fire fighters to bring the fire under control.

The homeowner said he woke up to see his curtains on fire and knew he had plugged-in a space heater nearby. Fire officials say newer models have automatic shut-offs but older models do not.

“With any space heater you want to make sure it’s plugged directly into the wall, and you also want to make sure it’s three feet away from anything that is combustible. You want to make sure it’s not near a bed or a couch. Have it out of the walkway as much possible,” said Clarence Reese, Assistant to the Fire Chief.

The home also did not have working smoke detectors and was a total loss. If you need a smoke alarm, the fire department will give you one and install it for free.