Sheriff: Challenging time for law enforcement

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Police reform isn't anything new to Mayor Adrian Perkins. He says he was in Ferguson and Baton Rouge following police involved shootings there. Now Perkins is working on policy changes in Shreveport, sparked by the deaths of George Floyd and others.

"I have been at the demonstrations. I've heard the voices of the people of Shreveport and the things that they want."