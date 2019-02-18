Shocking video shows several people hit by bull during ‘Bull Bash’

Over the weekend, several people were hit by a bull during a ‘Cowboy Pinball’ game at the “Bull Bash” in Owensboro.

The event was held at the Sportscenter Saturday night.

Shocking video is spreading on social media, showing where at least three people were hit by a bull during the ‘Cowboy Pinball’ game.

Those in attendance have told Eyewitness News that you had to show ID and sign a waiver to participate in the game.

Eyewitness News is reaching out to officials affiliated with the Sportscenter and those in attendance to find out more about what happened over the weekend.

WARNING: You may find the video of this incident disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. The video in the player above shows where three people were hit. The video below shows the full video sent to us by someone in attendance.

