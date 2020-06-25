Shooting at a gas station in Mansfield is the first shooting of the year for the city

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City Of Mansfield has its first homicide of the year happen Wednesday evening.

Michael Whitaker junior is charged with second degree murder.

Police say he shot 20-year-old Rashard Warmsley at a gas station on washington street just before six p-m.

Police say Whitaker was arguing with one of warmsley’s family members before the shooting.

They say Warmsley was shot as he was walking over to the argument.

Investigators say homicides rarely happen in mansfield.

“Our last shooting, homicide was back in 2017. Inside the city we average a homicide every three to five years,” said Billy Locke, Assistant Police Chief MSP.

Locke credits community policing with deterring shootings.

