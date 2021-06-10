Shooting on Albert Ave. leaves 1 man injured, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood Thursday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called just before 9:00 p.m. about a shooting in the 200 block of Albert Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Ocshner LSU Health Shreveport and he is expected to survive his injuries.

SPD says there is no suspect at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information are asked to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain are asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.