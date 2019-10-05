Showers and thunderstorms on Sunday will lead to cooler air Monday

Saturday morning started off rather nice in the ArkLaTex. The afternoon turned out to be really nice with temperatures into the 80s and 90s. Humidity levels are rather comfortable! We will begin to moisten up the environment for Sunday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex Sunday evening. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to increase Sunday evening across the northern sections of the ArkLaTex. Eventually, a line of showers and storms will move south towards Shreveport. The line will probably make it to Interstate 20 after midnight. A few strong storms may be possible from Interstate 30 and north. Behind the front, lows will drop into the 50s and lower 60s by Monday morning.

Monday morning temperatures
Rainfall amounts in the next seven days

After a few quiet days, we will see another cold front move in Thursday night. Models are uncertain on the timing. However, it will bring us another good chance of showers and thunderstorms. We need more rain in the region. Temperatures will cool off even more by next weekend.

The next seven days

