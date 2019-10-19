Showers and thunderstorms on the increase for late Sunday night with a few strong

A nice Saturday in the ArkLaTex with temperatures into the 80s. Clouds have been passing by alot. We will see some major changes coming in the next 24-36 hours. A major storm system from the Pacific Northwest will dive southward to increase rain and thunderstorm chances. Most of Sunday will be warm and dry. Showers and storms won’t likely arrive into the region until midnight.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

SPC Outlook Day 2

Today, the Storm Prediction Center placed a Slight Risk across the northwest corner of the region. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The line of showers and storms will begin to weaken as the move towards Shreveport. With the early morning timing of the storms, hopefully that decreases our severe weather threat! Depending on timing, we could see some daytime heating restrengthen thunderstorms in the southern parts of the ArkLaTex. Rain and storms will move out by Monday evening.

Rainfall amounts

Following Monday, our next rain chance will arrive Thursday into Friday. We are expecting some chilly temperatures behind Friday’s cold front. Lows will dip back into the 30s for many locations next weekend.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.