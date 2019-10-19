Showers and thunderstorms on the increase for late Sunday night with a few strong

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A nice Saturday in the ArkLaTex with temperatures into the 80s. Clouds have been passing by alot. We will see some major changes coming in the next 24-36 hours. A major storm system from the Pacific Northwest will dive southward to increase rain and thunderstorm chances. Most of Sunday will be warm and dry. Showers and storms won’t likely arrive into the region until midnight.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook
SPC Outlook Day 2

Today, the Storm Prediction Center placed a Slight Risk across the northwest corner of the region. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The line of showers and storms will begin to weaken as the move towards Shreveport. With the early morning timing of the storms, hopefully that decreases our severe weather threat! Depending on timing, we could see some daytime heating restrengthen thunderstorms in the southern parts of the ArkLaTex. Rain and storms will move out by Monday evening.

Rainfall amounts

Following Monday, our next rain chance will arrive Thursday into Friday. We are expecting some chilly temperatures behind Friday’s cold front. Lows will dip back into the 30s for many locations next weekend.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

82° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 65°

Sunday

85° / 70°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 85° 70°

Monday

75° / 51°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 90% 75° 51°

Tuesday

74° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 74° 50°

Wednesday

75° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 75° 54°

Thursday

72° / 52°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 72° 52°

Friday

62° / 46°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 62° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
69°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
83°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
83°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss