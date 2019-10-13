Showers and thunderstorms on the increase for Monday and Tuesday

The rain showers have pretty much moved out of the ArkLaTex! This evening, we are looking at mostly cloudy skies depending on your location. Temperatures are into the 60s and 70s. Tonight, we will see nigttime lows drop into the 50s!

Highs for Monday

Monday, we will the clouds around. An increase of moisture from the Gulf and Eastern Pacific will lead to increasing rain chances Monday evening into Monday night. Along with tropical moisture Monday night, a cold front will push through the ArkLaTex Tuesday evening! Heavy rain is possible with the storms on Monday and Tuesday. Several inches are expected in parts of the ArkLaTex. The bullseye of the heavier rain will be along Interstate 20.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook
Rainfall amounts through Tuesday

Conditions begin to clear out by midweek. Temperatures will be into the 60s and 70s with lots of sunshine. Our next chance of rain will come during the weekend. Currently, there is some uncertainites regarding the timing of the next system Saturday or Sunday.

The next seven days

