Showtime Boxing bringing Major Card to Shreveport

Showtime Boxing is bringing a major event to Shreveport, LA.

According to a source with knowledge of the event Devin Haney (20-0, 13 KO’s) from Las Vegas, NV will fight Xolisani Ndongeni (25-0, 13 KO’s) from South Africa in a ten round bout in the Main Event of a “ShoBox: The New Generation” telecast on January, 11th 2019.

Haney, also known as “The Dream” just turned 20 years old and is one of the best young “up and comers” in the ring, turning pro when he was just 16 years old. Haney is currently ranked 10th in the world in the IBF Lightweight division.

Floyd “Money” Mayweather is one of Haney’s mentor’s and Haney trains on the “Money Team”.

The event will take place at the old Stageworks in downtown Shreveport.