Shreve Memorial Library is addressing opioid addiction in new weekly discussions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library is once again hosting “Tough Topics,” a series of discussions focusing on subjects that may be difficult or uncomfortable to talk about. This year’s Tough Topics Series focuses on opioid addiction and substance abuse, presented by Shreve Memorial Library in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health, Region 7. In conjunction with Substance Abuse Month, “Tough Topic” discussions will be held via Zoom each Thursday, October 1 through October 29, at 6:00 p.m. The discussions are recommended for those ages 18 years and older, and registration is required.

Professionals and experts in the field will lead the discussions, giving the public a chance to ask questions and learn more about opioid addiction and substance abuse. Topics covered, dates and time are as followed:

Thursday, October 1 at 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Syringe Services Program for Opioid Addiction, presented by Hershey Krippendorff with the Philadelphia Center. Participants can expect to learn detailed information about the syringe services program that is available to those suffering with an opioid addiction and how to apply.

Thursday, October 8 at 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Anti-Overdose Reversal & Narcan Training, presented by Andrew Ameen with the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse. Ameen will give an overview on the procedure of Narcan training and its benefits.

Thursday, October 15 at 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

What Are Opioids & What Do They Do?, presented by Natasha Seals with the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health, Bureau of Community Preparedness. Seals will give a brief description on stimulants versus opioids, and details about opioids and what they are, as well as statistics on how opioids are affecting the country, the state and the region. She’ll also outline the side effects, signs of addiction, proper disposal of unused medication and why this is important to use in case of emergency options for care.

Thursday, October 22 at 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Treatment & Substance Abuse Services presented by Karla Gipson and Juanita Jones with Northwest Louisiana Human Service District. Jones and Gipson will explain MAT (Medication Assisted Treatment) services provided at Northwest Louisiana Human Service District as it relates to the misuse of opioids and alcohol. The two will explain medication management, how to apply for co-occurring services such as treatment for mental health and addiction and other outreach services like counseling, housing, and primary care, and the requirements for admission for services.

Thursday, October 29 at 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Overview of Louisiana Opioid Preparedness Plan presented by Yolanda M. Duckworth with the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health. Duckworth will discuss the role of the public health program and the collaborative efforts to educate the public about opioid use. Duckworth will identify who is at risk, places where families and individuals may receive help, and discuss strategies on prevention and how to recognize the use and misuse of prescription drugs.

Participants may register using the link: https://bit.ly/ToughTopics2020.

Libraries are places where everyone can find the tools, resources and information they need to address a variety of subjects and challenges. During these unprecedented times, Shreve Memorial Library continues to present programs to help the community. The “Tough Topics” series offers a place to have these discussions where all can feel welcomed and not judged.

For more information about Shreve Memorial Library’s “Tough Topic” series and other library programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

