Shreve Memorial Library offers curbside pick-up

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL) – (PRESS RELEASE) Patrons of Shreve Memorial Library will soon be able to return, reserve and checkout items from select Shreve Memorial Library branches. All library branches have been closed since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic and governmental stay-at-home orders. Beginning Monday, May 11, patrons may place holds online to reserve items for pickup and begin returning items currently checked out to library drop boxes at the Broadmoor, Cedar Grove/Line Avenue, Hamilton/South Caddo, North Caddo, North Shreveport, Wallette and West Shreveport branches. Curbside pickup service will begin on Monday, May 18.

“We are excited to begin offering curbside pickup service to our patrons,” stated John Tuggle, Executive Director of Shreve Memorial Library. “Our plan is to roll out this service to seven of our larger branches, with plans to expand the service to other library branches in the near future. We want to be able to provide the best service to our patrons, while doing everything we can to maintain the health, safety and well-being of both our staff and our patrons.”

Curbside pickup service will be available at the following Shreve Memorial Library branches beginning Monday, May 18:

· Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Shreveport, (318) 869-0120

· Cedar Grove/Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue, Shreveport, (318) 868-3890

· Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, (318) 687-6824

· North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian, (318) 375-3975

· North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, Shreveport, (318) 674-8172

· Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport, (318) 425-3630

· West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport, (318) 635-0883

Patrons may begin returning items currently checked out to the branches listed above on Monday, May 11. All items must be returned via the library book drop available at each branch. Returned items will be quarantined for four days before being checked in.

Patrons may also begin placing holds (or reserving items) online starting Monday, May 11. Holds may be placed by visiting www.shreve-lib.org/catalog. Patrons will need to log into their Shreve Memorial Library account using their library card and PIN number, browse the catalog for titles of interest, place holds on those items they wish to check out, and choose one of the seven curbside pickup locations from which to pick up their holds. Once the hold has been pulled and is available for pickup, the patron will be notified by email and/or telephone. Holds will be ready for pickup no earlier than Monday, May 18.

On Monday, May 18, curbside pickup as well as call-in Readers’ Advisory and reference help will be available at the Broadmoor, Cedar Grove/Line Avenue, Hamilton/South Caddo, North Caddo, North Shreveport, Wallette, and West Shreveport branches of Shreve Memorial Library. Library patrons will also be able to place holds via telephone at that time.

Curbside pickup will be available Monday through Saturday from 10:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Once a patron has been notified that their hold is ready for pickup, they will drive to the designated Shreve Memorial Library branch and park in one of the curbside pickup parking spaces. Upon arrival, they will call the phone number listed and library staff will prepare the items for check out. In order to maintain contactless pickup and social distancing, patrons should wait in their vehicles until library staff has placed their items on the pickup table and returned to the building before picking up their items.

For more information and additional updates, please www.shreve-lib.org.