Shreveport Airport Authority Board announces new nominee for airport director

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Airport Authority recommended a new director Thursday after a previously recommended candidate withdrew from consideration.

In October, the airport authority board recommended Rosa Beckett to become the next airport director. After the announcement, Beckett notified the board that she planned on accepting a position in Jacksonville, FL.

During Thursday’s monthly meeting, the board announced Wade A. Davis as their new recommendation to become airport manager. Currently, Davis is serving as Executive Director for the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority in upstate New York.

“Davis brings 25 years plus of experience in the airport industry. With his current position, he is responsible for the airport from a general aviation to a commercial service airport,” said Chairman Waynette Ballengee.

The next step will be for Mayor Adrian Perkins and city council to approve the nominee. If Davis is confirmed, he would likely start in January.

