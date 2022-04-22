CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Aquarium is celebrating Earth Day and the importance of protecting the planet.

Families toured a variety of exhibits Friday afternoon learning about aquatic life from Jellyfish and Sea Nettles with hands-on activities such as petting Stingrays. All while gaining understanding about ecosystems and the role humans play.

“It’s super important for us here at the Shreveport Aquarium because we are all about conservation and protecting the planet. We feel like it’s our duty as educators in the community, especially at this wonderful establishment to teach the kids about the importance of recycling and taking care of the Earth,” said Josh Evans, Operations Manager for the Shreveport Aquarium.

Even becoming characters to meet children and inspire them about ocean conservation. Amelia Osborn is an educator at the aquarium and performs as a mermaid to dazzle both young and old.

“I like to think the ocean is magical even if there are not mermaids because there’s so much to explore and so much to see. But encouraging kids to take care of the ocean gives a better future for the ocean,” Osborn said.

You can become an aquarium member which provides special access and discounts throughout the year.

“We try to come once a week. She loves to see the animals,” said Lisa Goodwin, Shreveport Aquarium member.

Families travel from out-of-town to visit. Such as the Ellzeys’ who are in town from Alaska to visit family and figured it would be a great day out.

“I think it’s really, really fun! There’s sharks and lots of things,” Nova Ellzey said.

His dad Steven said they appreciate how the Shreveport Aquarium promotes wildlife conservation.

“You get to learn about local wildlife and sea animals, especially from the Gulf of Mexico. They have some animals and wildlife here that are actually from the Red River,” Ellzey said.

Even providing a date night for one couple from Monroe.

“We love it. We’re enjoying it so far,” Konstance Porter said who was visiting the aquarium with her boyfriend Geoffrey Lawson.

The Shreveport Aquarium has made a lot of new additions and brought in new animals.

You can visit the throughout the week and expanded hours are coming for summertime. With summer camps for kids you can sign up for.

The Earth Day celebrations continue this weekend where you can take part in a Ladybug release and enjoy a pollinator party. You can learn more by visiting their website.