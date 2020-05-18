Shreveport bar owner plans to operate as a restaurant to open back up during phase one

Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fatty Arbuckles Pub is still closed during phase one of reopening since bars are considered nonessential businesses. This has left pub owner, Chase Boytim trying to figure out a way to not lose his business completely, since they’ve been closed for 63 days.

“I never expected bars necessarily to be in the phase one reopening, but really what disappointed me was I saw that there’s casinos which were suppose to be in phase three are now open, which seems kind of unfair,” said Boytim.

Mandated regulations for businesses in phase one state that they have to operate at a 25% occupancy, which for Boytim would mean about 10 to 15 people allowed in and around his pub. For larger venue casinos though, that would mean nearly 1,000 people would be allowed in one large location.

“We have to do what’s best for public health, but why are we picking and choosing?” said Boytim, “Do you really feel that much safer getting a haircut instead of going to tattoo shop?”

The pub has been open since 2003 and holds a loyal customer base. His goal is to operate at least temporarily while it’s in phase one like a restaurant where they’ll just be serving food. He’s been leasing the kitchen from across street at another business just to bring customers back in so that the pub doesn’t have to permanently close.

Fatty Arbuckles Pub will be opening back up this Thursday serving food for those who want to enjoy and support local business.