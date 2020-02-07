ArkLaTex Hidden History: Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce continues to strive

Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce has one goal: To grow black owned businesses through advocacy, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment.

“Our main responsibility is to be a voice for some of the voices that are unheard,” said current SBAACC Chairman Taylor Jamison.

The Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce was first established in 1941, and has been a way for African American owned businesses to support each other.

“It acted as a support for those businesses to give them opportunities to network, probably bounce ideas off of each other,” said Darrin Dixon, a former Chairman of the organization.

One of the ways for the chamber to help support it’s local business was though the “Tuesday Morning Breakfast.” Established in 1996, local business owners would gather weekly at the Pete Harris Cafe to discuss issues facing the African American community, and to find ways for the Chamber to better serve the needs of its members.

“I know when I moved here it was one of the first events that I started attending,” Dixon said. “That’s how I got to know a lot of the business and civic leaders in this community.”

Today, the Chamber boasts a membership of over 140 local businesses.

“We’ve increased membership by almost 100 percent, which is huge,” said Jamison. “So, we’ve doubled our membership.”

With new members comes a new generation.

“You know I’m from Shreveport born and raised here,” Jamison said. “So, to be able to serve here in this capacity, serve in this community, means everything. It’s all about giving back and wanting to live in Shreveport, give back to Shreveport is amazing.”

Dixon says the continued growth speaks to the foundation laid.

“I read a book that says you can’t have success with out succession,” Dixon said. “So, knowing that it will carry on speaks to that maybe we did something right.”