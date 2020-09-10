Shreveport-Bossier bar owners are still waiting to find out when they can reopen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After the announcement of Louisiana entering into Phase 3, there is still an impact being left on local businesses, and bar owners still do not know if they will be able to re-open yet.

“I will tell you, for reason I’ll get more into tomorrow, this was probably the hardest decision that I have made thus far,” Louisiana Governor John Bell Edwards said during Thursday morning announcement of the state entering into Phase 3 on Friday, September 11.

Also reminding citizens there will still be some restricitions in place.

“CDC guidelines remain in place, all the mitigation measures remain incredibly important and we need people to do their part,” said Governor Edwards.

But some of the lawmakers believe the state needs to re-open fully.

“We need to get back to work, we need to turn our economy around, people are business people and we loosing businesses right now because of phase two,” said State Senator Greg Tarver of District 39.

The uncertainty of restrictions that have yet to be announced is leaving business owners in limbo.

“I’m hoping that he lets us open up full force because opening up at 25% is not enough,” said Joyce Jones co-owner of Rack 2 Rack in Bossier City, she says the bar has been closed for the last seven months and it’s been tough.

“Rough, no income coming, No assistance due to the fact that we have no employees, it’s just me and my partner that runs it.”

Jones says they’ve been using money from other sources to keep the lights on.

“Off of my partners retirement, he retired from the Shreveport Police Department so we do have that coming in. The rent goes on, the license goes on everything goes on, you know so, it’s been tough thank goodness our landlord has worked with us on it,” said Jones.

With the state entering into phase three CDC guidlines are still going to be in place and masks are still mandatory.

