The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

COVID-19 Testing Sites & News

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

COVID-19 testing sites & news

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Shreveport-Bossier bar owners are still waiting to find out when they can reopen

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After the announcement of Louisiana entering into Phase 3, there is still an impact being left on local businesses, and bar owners still do not know if they will be able to re-open yet.

“I will tell you, for reason I’ll get more into tomorrow, this was probably the hardest decision that I have made thus far,” Louisiana Governor John Bell Edwards said during Thursday morning announcement of the state entering into Phase 3 on Friday, September 11.

Also reminding citizens there will still be some restricitions in place.

“CDC guidelines remain in place, all the mitigation measures remain incredibly important and we need people to do their part,” said Governor Edwards.

But some of the lawmakers believe the state needs to re-open fully.

“We need to get back to work, we need to turn our economy around, people are business people and we loosing businesses right now because of phase two,” said State Senator Greg Tarver of District 39.

The uncertainty of restrictions that have yet to be announced is leaving business owners in limbo.

“I’m hoping that he lets us open up full force because opening up at 25% is not enough,” said Joyce Jones co-owner of Rack 2 Rack in Bossier City, she says the bar has been closed for the last seven months and it’s been tough.

“Rough, no income coming, No assistance due to the fact that we have no employees, it’s just me and my partner that runs it.”

Jones says they’ve been using money from other sources to keep the lights on.

“Off of my partners retirement, he retired from the Shreveport Police Department so we do have that coming in. The rent goes on, the license goes on everything goes on, you know so, it’s been tough thank goodness our landlord has worked with us on it,” said Jones.

With the state entering into phase three CDC guidlines are still going to be in place and masks are still mandatory.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss