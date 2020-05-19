Shreveport-Bossier casinos back open for business

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four of Shreveport-Bossier’s seven casinos opened Monday and two more will be opening soon as businesses welcome customers back under the first phase of reopening the Louisiana economy that began Friday.

Horseshoe Casino, Margaritaville Resort Casino, Harrah’s Louisiana Downs, and Eldorado Resort Casino are now open for business.

According to Shreveport-Bossier Tourism Bureau President Stacy Brown, the hospitality industry was one the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Brown says casinos are a major part of rebuilding the local economy and that the hospitality industry brought in $97 million in taxes for Caddo and Bossier parishes in 2019.

“And people coming in to visit our casinos spend nearly $400 million on our local economy every year.”

Brown says the hospitality industry has employed 12,000 people in Shreveport-Bossier before the coronavirus pandemic. It’s unclear how the virus has impacted the industry, but Horseshoe Casino and Harrah’s Louisiana Downs have already laid off more than 1,200. Diamond Jacks Casino announced on Friday the facility would not reopen after the state’s mandated closure period concludes, citing business circumstances caused by the unexpected impact of the coronavirus.

Now that the casinos are back, they have new guidelines to follow from the state to keep their customers safe.

“Our casino and our industry as a whole are being very careful to follow the guidelines and making sure they are keeping their customers healthy, as well as their employees. So you’ll see lots of hand sanitizer, stickers on the ground to encourage that social distancing. You’re going to see face masks available, they’ll be doing temperatures, and really taking this very seriously to keep people safe.”

The casinos are only open at 25% capacity and they are keeping track by counting the number of the people coming in and out of the casino.

Boomtown is set to open this Wednesday, May 20, and Sam’s Town is set to open Wednesday, May 27.

