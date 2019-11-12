Shreveport-Bossier honors local veterans

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – November 11 marks Veterans Day, and schools and business in the Shreveport-Bossier area held events Monday to honor local vets.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, a veteran of the Iraq War, spent part of Veterans Day speaking to students at his alma mater, Captain Shreve High School.

“It really allows the students to get to know the sacrifices that the veterans are out there making every single day,” Mayor Perkins said. “It gives them exposure to it, which is critical in a democracy that we live in.”

The North Shreveport branch of the Shreve Memorial Library held a lighting ceremony for their Freedom Tree on Monday. The Freedom Tree is adorned with pictures of current and past members of the armed forces.

Retired Army captain Neil Johnson II was an honored guest at the tree lighting and spoke to the crowd about his time in West Germany during the Cold War.

“We could go on the border with our tanks,” Johnson said. “You look across the border, and you see the Russians in their tanks looking back at you, it was really intense. Really intense.”

Bossier Parish Schools also participated in events for Veterans Day. Third graders at Sun City Elementary sang patriotic tunes for veterans, and students at Curtis Elementary held a “Hallmark” for Heroes event, making cards for residents of the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home.

