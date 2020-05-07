Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission creating ways to help others

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With the stay at home order extended until May 15, the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission is still finding a way to help those in need.

“Our goal is to inspire them to see what they have to offer to the community,” said Pastor Larry Otwell, Executive Director Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission.

The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission is still housing more than a hundred men, women and children and accepting new residents 24-hours a day.

“What we’re also seeing is more family members, friends, people who were rooming with each other because of a lack of funds or a lack of food and supplies, tensions are getting up a little bit and people are getting mad and someone is losing a place to stay.”

But, while more people are coming in for help, there’s less money coming in because of COVID-19.

“Between our Thrift Store being closed, not running our pick up truck and picking up donations, we are not taking any donations in here simply, cause I know a lot of people are taking the time to clean their houses out. Please hold on to it until we are through with this, so we have seen a downturn in revenues that comes out of those different sources.”

The Rescue Mission is trying to keep their programs running as a long-term plan for those in the shelter.

“We have nine different programs here that we are still running, the majority of them, but the work programs and things like that are shut down right now.”

Overall, the Rescue Mission is still striving to set people up for success in spite of the stay at home order.

“The number one thing we do, here, is to help a person, the ultimate goal is not to be a revolving circle, that people do not go back and forth, back and forth here, we want them to discover who they really are and get relationships back to move to what their future is.”

The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission is still taking monetary donations.

