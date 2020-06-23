Shreveport Boys & Girls Club: Summer camp at risk without more signups

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Summer camps are beginning all around the area, but the Shreveport Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club is struggling to get campers. It has them worried about the future of their program.

Summer camps can operate under guidance issued by the Louisiana Department of Health, which currently allows groups of up to 25, including adults, and sets standards for physical distancing.

“Our biggest thing is, we have our children here in Shreveport who need a safe place to go,” said Vanessa Brown, Exec. Director of Salvation Army Boys And Girls Club.

“We have about 8 or 9 kids signed up, which in my mind, I was like, ‘Where are my babies at?’ But we are looking to serve kids in the community.”

“A lot them, without the club, wouldn’t have anywhere to go,” said Lt. Jamal Ellis, Salvation Army.

If no more kids sign up, they will have to cancel the program all together for the summer.

“Without the support of the community, without our kids being able to come through the door, we are talking about our future at this point and we want to ensure even with COVID-19 that we are still setting our kids up for success.”

They are looking to get up to 50 kids in the summer camp. Last year, close to 100 kids participated in the program.

“For last year, they did more field trips, they were outside the building, they had a lot of vistors coming in as well. They had about 90-95 kids that signed up.”

This years camp will be a modified version, with 10 kids per group in the camp.

“We are going to be able to feed you two meals a day, get the arts and crafts, computer lab and get you the access that you need so that when you go back to school it won’t be a big gap in the learning curve.”

Brown says they will be following protocols established by state health officials to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re looking at no visitors coming in, we’ll be doing temperature checks at the vehicle, we will make sure every kid has a mask, we’ll have sanitizer, but this year will look different because safety is our number one priority.”

The Boys & Girls Club summer camp begins June 29 and ends July 31.

If you would like to sign your kids up, call 318-636-3313.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.