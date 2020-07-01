Shreveport business community donates $100-thousand for police body cameras

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s a step toward police reform that you can help with too.

Shreveport business leaders come together to donate $100-thousand to help equip the entire police force with body cameras.

A police department spokesperson said the department is looking to use the donation to purchase 400 body cameras for each patrol officer.

The “Concerned Business People of Shreveport joined elected officials with the city and parish, along with SPD officers during a check presentation event Wednesday morning at Event Eleven, where they handed over the check for $100-thousand.

Leading the effort is Roy Griggs, CEO of Griggs Enterprises who owns local McDonald’s restaurants. He said he was called to action after the death of George Floyd and protests sparked thereafter.

“We’ve got to do something. We can’t allow what to happen in Minneapolis to happen here in Shreveport,” Griggs said.

He reached out to the police department to find out how much it would take to begin the process of buying body cameras, and thought it seem reasonable.

“It won’t be a cure but it will be a start,” Griggs said.

He reached out to fellow business owners to join him with donating. Including local attorney Justice Jackie.

“So that we all in this community can cooperate and hold law enforcement accountable as well as ourselves,” said Jacqueline Scott said.

Mayor Adrian Perkins said these kinds of public-private partnerships are needed to implement real change. He also thanked the grassroots movement 45 Days of Action Shreveport that’s advocating for police reforms.

“Taking protest and actually changing it to meaningful policy. It is 2020, there is no reason why we have to rely on civilian cell phone footage for justice to be served in the United States,” Perkins said.

The donation lays the foundation you can help build upon. Griggs said you can donate through Carter Federal Credit Union and no amount is too small. They’re looking to raise at least 200-thousand.

“If we want to make this city better. We all need to get involved,” Griggs said.

The money will go to city council for official approval. Then bids will go out to companies and one will be selected to purchase the cameras from.

The process will take a few weeks so they expect to roll out the cameras in August.