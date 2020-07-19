Shreveport business owners collaborate on mask products to help 45 Days of Action Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three business owners are collaborating together to raise funds for the social justice organization, 45 Days of Action Shreveport. The owners are helping the organization past their call to action of 45 days to keep the momentum of their mission for equality.

Katy Larsen is the founder of The Agora Borealis, a storefront marketplace offering handmade products and goods from local artists and says she wants to make sure her business serves the community in ways that benefit everybody.

“We have a diverse a environment culturally here and they want to support these types of movements. We want to show equality with these type of purchases,” said Larsen.

The Agora Borealis is providing space for people to buy masks from local artists and the proceeds will go to 45 Days of Action Shreveport. One of the local artists is Danielle Richard who’s a graphic designer by day, but also had the skillset to be a seamstress. She says sewing at first was just a hobby.

“They’re all one hundred percent cotton. They have a nice wire shaper at the top for the bridge of your nose so your glasses don’t fog up. They’re all adjustable so you can tie it behind your head or tie it behind your ears to try to make it as comfortable as possible,” said Richard.

She says 45 days in a row of sustained action is remarkable and it’s a cause that she and her family and friends feel strongly about. She commends all protesters for staying motivated that long and hopes their efforts bring change to Shreveport.

The Agora Borealis is also providing a space for business owner, Ben Whalen who created different scented mask sprays. He’s the owner of Ben’s Body Basics and offering lavender, lemon and ukulele scented sprays. He’s presented other products for 45 Days of Action in their earlier protests.

“I supplied hand sanitizers to protesters and I also provided some other things for the organizers,” said Whalen, “I wanted to show my support for the Black Lives Matter movement and stand in solidarity with the other protesters.”

45 Days of Action Shreveport organizer, Omari Ho-Sang was shocked by the news that they were willing to help, but says it’s another example of how people are replacing complaints and complacency with substantive action that will make a difference.

“45 Days made small, measurable but recognizable gains, and these type of good works show me that the community sees the change too. There’s a place for everyone in this movement.”

