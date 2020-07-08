Shreveport businesses are prepping for new mask mandate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport businesses prepare for the mayor’s executive order on masks to take effect. All customers must wear a mask when entering any business starting tomorrow.

“Just going to keep reminding people and doing whatever we can to help everybody, follow the rules so that we can get back up and running as quickly as possible,” said Justin Burton, SimplyChic Boutique Shreveport.

She is in the process of creating new signs and implementing new rules for customers entering her store.

“We’re going to post on our social media pages that everybody needs to have a mask on including ourselves, we’re making signs for the doors and keep reminding people as they come in.”

Justin says disposable masks are available for customers who don’t have one and cloth masks are being shipped to the store.

These new rules come from Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ executive order, but Justin says this is also very personal for her and her staff.

“I’ve got children at home, some of my staff have children at home so it’s really important for us to protect ourselves so that we aren’t taking this home to our kids,” said Burton.

Melissa Harmon owns Counter Culture on Youree drive. She changed her business model to keep her staff and customers safe, after realizing COVID-19 cases were still rising.

“We decided to close back our lobbies just to do drive-thru and we do curbside,” said Melissa Harmon owner of Counter Culture, Youree drive.

Melissa says her staff members already wear masks and take their temperatures every day.

She even supplies masks for her employees if they don’t have one.

“Because we don’t know what happens outside of work, we can’t control that so it’s a little peace of mind protection to have our employees wear a mask,” said Harmon.

To make the transition easier, the mayor’s office created these signs business owners can print and place in their storefront.

The new mandate goes into effect Wednesday, July 8 at 5 p.m.

