Shreveport, Caddo parks and recreation programs planning spring, summer activities

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Summer is fast approaching, and the Shreveport and Caddo Parish parks and recreation departments are teaming up in hopes of doing their part to keep teens out of trouble.

Caddo Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Wesley believes many teens need an outlet, especially in light of COVID restrictions that have limited many activities over the past year. Now that vaccination efforts are ramping up, Wesley both the parish and city programs can ramp up, too.

It’s especially critical as we head into the spring and summer when kids are out of school and at higher risk of finding less productive things to do with their time.

“When you are talking about crime and the deteriorating of crime, it takes a holistic approach and we are just going to focus on the parks and recreation perspective to make sure we do our part. We are also going to do some special recreational clinics and camps from soccer, t-ball, basketball, and other engaging activities. We hope that will kinda help with the deteriorating of crime.”

Wesley said most of the events in the works are free. For more information on Caddo Parish Parks and Recreational Services click here. Click here for more details on what’s going on around Shreveport with SPAR.