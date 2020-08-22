Shreveport Chamber’s Young Professional Initiative names Top 40 Under Forty Shreveport-Bossier Professionals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Forty young professionals under the age of forty were announced Friday afternoon as the 2020 Class of 40 Under Forty Shreveport-Bossier Professionals. Our very own Marquel Sennet was selected as one of this year’s honorees.

40 Under Forty honorees are selected by a special committee of the Young Professional Initiative of the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce.

The 40 Under Forty program is designed to bring awareness to the accomplishments of 40 outstanding young professionals working and serving in Northwest Louisiana.

Through this program, YPI will spotlight the educational accomplishments, business achievements and community leadership of those selected.

Watch below to see all of this year’s honorees share fun facts about themselves.