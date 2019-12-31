Shreveport church holds 40-hour prayer vigil

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As we get ready to close the door on 2019, a local church is opening its doors to prayers for a brighter new year.

For nearly 40 years, Calvary Missionary Baptist Church as worked to unite the community.

“We’ve got to make a difference, and if we’re going to make a difference in the world, it has to start somewhere,” said Pastor Joe R. Gant Jr. “And, it has to start with the church.”

The church is starting the new year with a 40-hour prayer vigil.

“We’re about to go into 2020, which is beyond a lot of people’s comprehension,” said Daryl Joy Walters, church member. “But, just to be able to come in here and say, ‘You know what? No matter what I go through, God has me. In 2019 and 2020.'”

The vigil mixes preaching and music with prayers focused on specific groups, like elected officials.

“It’s important that they’re covered with the blood of Jesus, so that when they make the decisions, they’ll make the decisions that’s best for all,” said Judge Sheva Sims, Shreveport City Court Division D.

Prayers were also offered for first responders.

“They see a lot of things that most people don’t see, and it affects them in a lot of different ways,” said Chief Scott Wolverton, Shreveport Fire Department. “There’s gonna be ups and downs in 2020, there’s gonna be battles that come and the best battles are fought on our knees in prayer.”

“Prayer is really needed in our community during these times that we live,” said Shreveport Police Department Asst. Chief Wayne Smith.

Residents raised their voices in prayer for peace and harmony in the new year – and beyond.

“The problem in Shreveport, the problem in the country, is that we don’t have love anymore,” said Gant. “And if you don’t have love, you don’t have anything.”

The church says all are welcome to attend any portion of the vigil. They’ll be praying there until the new year.

Tuesday at 10 a.m. they are planning a special prayer for racial harmony.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.