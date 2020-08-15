Shreveport cinema welcomes moviegoers for first time since pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The COVID-19 pandemic shut down movie theaters, but the stars are shining again on the silver screen in Shreveport.

Cinemark Tinseltown is now welcoming moviegoers back with new health and safety measures in place, after being closed five months following the coronavirus outbreak.

From favorite lines to unforgettable scenes, watching a movie on the big screen is a big deal.

“The movie theater’s kind of our thing,” said Malisha Means. “We would come at least once or twice a month, every month, so we’ve really missed it.”

“We’re safe and we sanitize,” said Shelby Newton. “And we’re gonna spread out when we’re in the movie theater, so I feel pretty good about it.”

Extra cleaning is taking place at the cinema and special seat blocking technology is making sure there’s plenty of physical distance between parties.

Or, you can rent a whole auditorium for yourself and your closest friends for $99.

“Just to give that extra level of assurance to guests, we thought it might be nice to offer those private watch parties, so you know exactly who you’re in the auditorium with,” said Chanda Brashears, vice president of investor relations and public relations for Cinemark.

“We’ve got the whole theater to ourselves, so no risk of the virus for us, really,” said Rebecka Leal.

“It sounded like a great deal,” said Newton. “We could all be safe and have a great time as a family.

No new releases are “now playing” just yet. Instead, the films featured are more seasoned.

“We’re actually going to go see ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark,'” said Newton.

“All the Comeback Classics are kind of the movies I grew up on as a kid,” said Means. “Now a whole new generation is getting to see these, like, iconic movies. Honestly, iconic movies.”

Passing down the popcorn and movie memories.

“I don’t think that we really realized the extent that we crave that human interaction until it was taken away from us from the coronavirus,” said Brashears.

Tickets to the Comeback Classics series are $5 for adults and $3 for kids. You can find a full schedule at Cinemark.com.

The Texarkana Cinemark location will open Friday, August 21.

