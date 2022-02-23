SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City Council makes a formal apology to right the wrongs of a historic day in Shreveport’s history.

September 22, 1963 was a declared a national day of mourning by President John F. Kennedy after four young black girls were killed in a bomb explosion at a church in Birmingham, Alabama.

As Shreveport’s Little Union Baptist Church was honoring that day, Shreveport police rode horses inside the church, grabbed Reverend Harry Blake and beat him outside.

Now 60 years later Shreveport City Council offered an apology to the church and their descendants.

An apology was also issued to the students of Booker T. Washington High School.

Reverend Calvin Austin conducted a peaceful march from the school down Milam Street on September 23, 1963 when the police chief and a mob of armed officers beat and tear-gassed the students. Then attempted to enter the school and attacked the principal and teachers. Some were arrested including Reverend Austin accused of inciting a riot.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor sponsored the apology resolutions during Tuesday’s meeting, saying those involved maintained their bravery in the face of danger.