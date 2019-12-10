Shreveport city council members raise concerns with the 2019 budget

(KTAL/KMSS) SHREVEPORT, La – Today, the Shreveport City Council is slated to vote on the pending 2020 budget, but in Monday’s work session, that budget was not discussed fully, due to Council members arguing over proposed amendments to the 2019 budget.

In fact, things became so heated during the discussion regarding amendments submitted on 17 of the items, one council member suggest the entire 2019 budget be scrapped.

“With all these amendments that’s on here, if we don’t defeat them, I would urge you to veto them until we get our house in order. And once we get our house in order sometime in the summer and spring we come back with some of the amendments,” said James Green, who represents District F on the Council.

After Green suggested the budget be vetoed, Council members began to argue with one another.

But it continues to be unclear if the mayor has the power to veto the entire budget.

But the council can still pass the budget with four votes.

“The responsibility of making sure we pass a budget that is responsive to the needs of this city is what it’s about,” said District A Councilman Willie Bradford.

Green said the issues with the budget came from problems with the recent audit, along with problems inherited from the last administration.

