Shreveport City Council seeking ways to fund pay raises for first responders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council Public Safety Committee is still trying to come together on a pay raise for the Shreveport police and fire departments. The Shreveport City Marshals office has been added in as well.

They’re considering a 4% pay increase requested by the fire and police chiefs.

“21 post-certified deputies in our office and the total for the increase for the base pay would be $42,016.42,” said Shreveport City Marshal’s Office training officer, Deputy Carl Richard.

“We will require funding from our EMS revenue and fire insurance rebate to be shifted and dedicated this for 2021 budget,” said Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton.

“To implement a 10% separation plan, starting at a 4% increase for officers, it would cost our agency about $1.65 million additional funding in 2021,” said Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond.

Chief Raymond says that would lead to the police department leaving vacant positions unfilled.

“That means I’ll have to defund an additional 33 police officers positions. I mentioned previously we already unfunded 29 positions just to meet next year’s budget in the continuation budget of $60.58 million.”

The defunding of positions is something the council and city say they don’t want to happen.

“Neither source mentioned by either fire and police is really acceptable,” said Shreveport Chief Administrative Officer Henry Whitehorn, who has previously led the Shreveport police department himself as chief as well as the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Louisiana. “The administration has always said that we are in support of a pay increase for our public safety.”

“We’re eight months into the year and we already lost 40 something police officers,” said District D Councilman Greyson Boucher. “I think if this band-aid is here and it shows the council and administration are not at least willing to give them four percent, then I think you’re going to see more officers leave.”

And that is something Councilman Boucher says is already happening at an alarming rate.

“The City of Shreveport has over a $400 million operating budget. There is no way you can’t tell me we can’t find $3 million out of a $400 million operating budget. So we’re going to have to put our heads together and figure out a way to fund this.”

Dist. B Councilwoman Levett Fuller has the police pay raise proposal on the agenda for the city council meeting Tuesday, but she says she plans to table the proposal until a resolution is reached.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.