Shreveport city leaders, police reach out to residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport city leaders want to know what matters most to residents.

Mayor Adrian Perkins and Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond joined about a dozen officers Thursday afternoon to knock on doors in the Meadowview Park neighborhood.

Raymond said the door-to-door effort is an important way to build relationships with residents.

“I think it makes everybody feel better that we’re making people aware of the services and kind of making sure that we’re not just addressing crime, but actually improving the quality of life,” said Raymond.

City administrators said people are more likely to trust police and report information about crimes when they’ve already interacted with officers in a more casual setting.

“The police department? We can’t do it alone. The city? We can’t do it alone,” said Perkins. “We need these citizens and they’re very willing to help us, so that we work together as a team to keep our community safe.”

Shreveport police are hosting a meeting about starting a community watch program at 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 15 at Bright Star Baptist Church.

