Shreveport community kitchen project serves free hot meals to-go

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People already struggling financially before the coronavirus outbreak are now hit even harder following weeks of shut downs and stay-at-home orders.

A Southern University Shreveport program is helping with a hot meal.

The Milam Street Kitchen Incubator and Community Kitchen Project (MSKICK) is helping kick hunger to the curb during the COVID crisis.

“A lot of focus is on our frontline workers, but there are a lot of people in these food insecure areas that they are the ones that really have that dire need right now,” said Turaeza Hose, MSKICK executive director.

Chef Keidra Brown caters meals with Keidra’s Kitchen. She’s a part of the project and spent hours preparing hot and healthy grab-and-go meals for those in need Monday.

“It makes me feel good knowing my food is reaching the soul and the hearts of people to be able to come back and get more,” said Brown.

Taking time to season each dish with care and compassion.

“It’s a blessing,” said Brown. “We prayed about it and it’s just a blessing to be able to give people hot meals.”

The appreciation was evident on each person’s face picking up a meal.

“This is the best cooked meal I’ve had probably in a good while,” said Terrance, who picked up a grab-and-go plate. “It’s a blessing, truly from the kindness of their heart.”

Meals will be served Monday – Saturday from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. while supplies last.

They hope to providing the free meals for eight weeks, as long as funds are available. They are accepting donations.

