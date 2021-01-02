Shreveport community members are calling for a recall of Mayor Perkins

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As we enter the New Year community members of Shreveport are calling for a change by asking for a recall of Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Retired Shreveport businessman Chris Chandler is representing a group who are asking for the mayor’s resignation.

Chandler says he is concerned with Mayor Perkins’s leadership of the community and his decision-making. He says the city needs new leadership to stop the decline of the city. He says the last straw was when the mayor ran for senator

“He was one year into a four-year obligation that he committed to all of the citizens of Shreveport, the white, the black, the rich, the poor the young, the old. every demographic he made a commitment to. One year later he broke the commitment and said I want a higher paying job. It’s just not a good decision making, on top of that the city is in under collapse way before Perkins came to the table,” said Chris Chandler, organizer of recall.

Chandler and his group have filed a recalled petition with the Secretary of State. They have six months to get 32,000 signatures to have the petition to go into effect.