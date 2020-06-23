Shreveport council will vote on Police Reform Task Force

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport city council member wants to create a Police Reform Task Force.

Council will vote on Tabatha Taylor’s resolution during Tuesday’s council meeting. She says the task force would review the Shreveport Police Department’s policies, budget and data.

Taylor says since civil service employees are governed by state statutes and laws the task force would need to work with the Louisiana legislature. She’s calling on state lawmakers to implement changes this fall.

“The urgency is now. We have to move from protest to policy, so here we are. Is it going to be challenging? Yes it is. It doesn’t have to be that challenging. If we have all willing parties and we really want to build out our community.”

If approved, the task force would fall under the Public Safety Committee.

Taylor is hoping the task force can get to work within the next 14 days. She is planning to hold a series of meetings where public testimonials will be taken.