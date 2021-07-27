Shreveport councilman pulls idea on relocating SPD headquarters to old Sears building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Parks and Recreation said three of their public facilities had to close because of children who tested positive for Covid-19.

This includes the Bill Cockrell Park, Bilberry Park, and Lakeside locations. The facilities will be cleaned and re-opened at a later date.

During Tuesday’s Shreveport City Council meeting members continue to encourage vaccination.

One of the issues decided at the meeting was Councilman Grayson Boucher pulling the plan on the old Sears building as a potential new location for the Shreveport Police headquarters.

Boucher said he will not move forward with the idea because he does not want to keep the architects in limbo and the police union president came out against the idea.

The council also voted to postpone their vote on the new recycling contract.