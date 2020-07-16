Shreveport DDA employee wants independent audit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The employee at the center of racial accusations against the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority is asking for an independent audit.

Detric Bell recently shared cell phone video with KTAL/KMSS showing someone yelling racial slurs and pulling a gun on him while he was working as a DDA patrolman.

Bell submitted a letter to the Shreveport City Council. It was read during this week’s meeting by councilwoman Levette Fuller.

“I called for an independent audit of DDA. I want the books open to show pay scale between black and white employees.”

Bell wants to know if black employees stopped receiving annual and cost of living raises along with Christmas bonuses.

He went on to ask in the letter for Mayor Adrian Perkins not to renew DDA’s contract in January unless there are staffing changes.

