Shreveport firefighters battle house fires in Cedar Grove, Mooretown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters battled two blazes overnight in Shreveport that sent one person to the hospital but there were no serious injuries, thanks at least in part to working smoke detectors.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, the first fire broke out just after 6 a.m. at a home on W. 79th Street in Cedar Grove. Firefighters rarived to find heavy fire coming out of the front of the house, but they were able to quickly contain the flames to a bedroom. Still, the entire home sustained heat and smoke damage.

A few hours later, firefighters were called to Murvon Street in Mooretown for a report of a possible fire and arrived to find smoke coming out of a one-story home. Everyone had already gotten out of the house before firefighters arrived, but one person had to be treated on the scene and then taken to the hospital. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to two rooms and had it under control within 15 minutes.

The fire department says it is proven that a working smoke detector can save you and your family’s lives and encourages anyone who needs one to call them 318-673-6740 to request a free 10-year-battery smoke detector installed in their home.

The cause of both fires are under investigation.