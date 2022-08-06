SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people, including a Shreveport police officer, were injured Saturday afternoon collision involving a Shreveport police vehicle Saturday afternoon in the Mooretown Neighborhood.

Around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport patrol officers were dispatched to an accident involving the SPD Police Unit and a silver Dodge sedan at the intersection of Cleveland and Broadway Avenues.

The driver of the Dodge and her two passengers, an adult female and a child, were taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the police officer also was taken to Ochsner with minor injuries to the face, according to SPD police.

Although the crash investigation unit is in the early stages of its investigation, preliminary evidence suggests that the police officer was traveling northbound on Broadway Avenue and the Dodge was traveling southbound when it attempted to make a left turn onto the 4100 block of Cleveland Avenue in front of the police unit.

The crash remains under investigation.