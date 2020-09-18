Shreveport Green receives grant for plastic bag awareness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Green is challenging residents to cut back on the use of plastic bags.

Instead, they recommend buying reusable bags. The city has a $2,100 grant to raise awareness of the plastic bag crisis. The Neighborhood and Education Program Director Cassaundra Calloway said one reusable bag saves two plastic bags.

“We go to the grocery store. We get our groceries and we take home probably ten bags at least per visit. And before you know it. You got one hundred bags at home and you don’t know what to do with them. Some people throw them away which is terrible because it takes up so much space in the landfill,” said Calloway.

Calloway said the bags are made of chemicals. When you throw them away the bags show up in lakes and rivers.

The next time you go through a check out line ask yourself, “Do I really need these bags”?

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.