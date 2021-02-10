Shreveport health system helping people on social media understand COVID-19 and the vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Oschner Health Hospital System is reaching out to the public on social media. It’s to better help everyone understand the COVID-19 vaccine and the virus itself.

Doctors from the Oschner Health System held a Facebook live today answering questions from the public on COVID-19 and the vaccine.

They focused on how the virus is effecting the black community and helped debunk the myths and misinformation about the virus and the vaccine.

They all shared personal reasons why they received the vaccine and why it’s important others should as well.

“Having COVID is much higher risk then any of the risk associated with the vaccine, especially with the risk of death from COVID and no risk of death from the vaccine,” said Dr. Victoria Smith,Medical Director, St. Charles Parish Hospital and Primary Care River Region.

If you have any questions Ochsner will hold another Facebook live on February 19th.