Shreveport homeowner happy to see blight finally removed from his neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It was a long-awaited day for a Shreveport homeowner.

The eyesore next door to his home finally came crashing down. It was a burned, vacant house being demolished by Shreveport Property Standards.

KTAL/KMSS interviewed Ronnie Lammons in the past after he reached out to our news station about several burned and vacant homes on Lyba Street next to his that caused his property value to decrease.

He said he reported the properties to the City of Shreveport many times over the year. On Monday morning, he finally got to see the day when the house came down.

“I get to see what’s past it now. I don’t have to worry about somebody getting up in there, snakes and other stuff in there. It’s a health hazard,” Lammons said.

The Director of Property Standards said he’s happy the burnt homes are coming down too and the process took a long time.

“Funds was not the issue getting started. It was just making sure we had everything right for the environmental court, letters were legal, that was the concern. So once we got everything clear and legal, now we rolling,” said Terrence Green, Director of Property Standards City of Shreveport.

If there are abandoned properties in your neighborhood contact Shreveport Property Standards to start the process for demolition.