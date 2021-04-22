Shreveport honors Earth Day with outdoor celebration

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The city of Shreveport honored Earth Day with an outdoor celebration Wednesday.

Shreveport Green’s Neighborhood and Education Program invited local environmental agencies to educate the community on how residents can protect their air, water and land.

The city’s storm water department demonstrated how grass clippings and washing your car can affect the quality of our water supply. If debris falls into storm drains, it could get into Cross Lake and affect the quality of the city’s drinking water.

Some of the smallest changes can make a big difference.

“Number one, don’t litter. Number two, don’t blow yard clippings into the street. Don’t pour chemicals into the street or in the storm drain. You can do Earth Day every day,” said Casandra Calloway, Shreveport Green’s Neighborhood & Education Program Director. “We’re just celebrating Earth Day today but every day should be Earth Day. Every day we should be cautious of what we can do to protect the environment that helps us. We need to take care of our planet because it’s taking care of us. And so if we don’t treat it well, we will suffer.”

If you’d like to get involved with helping clean up Shreveport, head to the Shreveport Green website.